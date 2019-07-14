Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 14, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|83° - 92°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:47am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:38a
|Low
Sun 12:47p
|High
Sun 7:03p
|Low
Mon 1:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:12a
|Low
Sun 12:11p
|High
Sun 6:37p
|Low
Mon 12:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:26a
|Low
Sun 12:23p
|High
Sun 6:51p
|Low
Mon 1:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:08a
|Low
Sun 12:15p
|High
Sun 6:33p
|Low
Mon 1:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:18a
|Low
Sun 4:52p
|High
Sun 10:43p
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:30a
|Low
Sun 12:40p
|High
Sun 6:53p
|Low
Mon 1:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:25a
|Low
Sun 4:26p
|High
Sun 9:50p
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:12a
|Low
Sun 1:04p
|High
Sun 7:37p
|Low
Mon 2:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:23a
|Low
Sun 12:20p
|High
Sun 6:48p
|Low
Mon 1:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:41a
|Low
Sun 12:35p
|High
Sun 7:14p
|Low
Mon 1:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:34a
|Low
Sun 12:25p
|High
Sun 7:00p
|Low
Mon 1:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:30a
|Low
Sun 1:21p
|High
Sun 7:54p
|Low
Mon 2:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).