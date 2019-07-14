Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 14, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 92° Winds From the West

9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:38a Low

Sun 12:47p High

Sun 7:03p Low

Mon 1:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:12a Low

Sun 12:11p High

Sun 6:37p Low

Mon 12:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:26a Low

Sun 12:23p High

Sun 6:51p Low

Mon 1:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:08a Low

Sun 12:15p High

Sun 6:33p Low

Mon 1:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:18a Low

Sun 4:52p High

Sun 10:43p Low

Mon 5:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:30a Low

Sun 12:40p High

Sun 6:53p Low

Mon 1:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 4:26p High

Sun 9:50p Low

Mon 5:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:12a Low

Sun 1:04p High

Sun 7:37p Low

Mon 2:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:23a Low

Sun 12:20p High

Sun 6:48p Low

Mon 1:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:41a Low

Sun 12:35p High

Sun 7:14p Low

Mon 1:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:34a Low

Sun 12:25p High

Sun 7:00p Low

Mon 1:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:30a Low

Sun 1:21p High

Sun 7:54p Low

Mon 2:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).