Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 14, 2019

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature83° - 92°
WindsFrom the West
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:47am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:38a		Low
Sun 12:47p		High
Sun 7:03p		Low
Mon 1:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:12a		Low
Sun 12:11p		High
Sun 6:37p		Low
Mon 12:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:26a		Low
Sun 12:23p		High
Sun 6:51p		Low
Mon 1:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:08a		Low
Sun 12:15p		High
Sun 6:33p		Low
Mon 1:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:18a		Low
Sun 4:52p		High
Sun 10:43p		Low
Mon 5:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:30a		Low
Sun 12:40p		High
Sun 6:53p		Low
Mon 1:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:25a		Low
Sun 4:26p		High
Sun 9:50p		Low
Mon 5:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 7:12a		Low
Sun 1:04p		High
Sun 7:37p		Low
Mon 2:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:23a		Low
Sun 12:20p		High
Sun 6:48p		Low
Mon 1:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:41a		Low
Sun 12:35p		High
Sun 7:14p		Low
Mon 1:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:34a		Low
Sun 12:25p		High
Sun 7:00p		Low
Mon 1:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:30a		Low
Sun 1:21p		High
Sun 7:54p		Low
Mon 2:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

