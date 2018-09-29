Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 29, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 74°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:57am - 6:48pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|High
Sat 11:07a
|Low
Sat 5:45p
|High
Sat 11:45p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:41a
|Low
Sat 5:09p
|High
Sat 11:19p
|Low
Sun 5:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:55a
|Low
Sat 5:21p
|High
Sat 11:33p
|Low
Sun 5:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:37a
|Low
Sat 5:13p
|High
Sat 11:15p
|Low
Sun 5:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:07a
|High
Sat 2:47p
|Low
Sat 9:50p
|High
Sun 3:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 11:04a
|Low
Sat 5:48p
|High
Sat 11:38p
|Low
Sun 5:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:41a
|High
Sat 1:54p
|Low
Sat 9:24p
|High
Sun 2:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|High
Sat 12:03p
|Low
Sat 6:22p
|High
Sun 12:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:46a
|Low
Sat 5:17p
|High
Sat 11:11p
|Low
Sun 5:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 11:28a
|Low
Sat 5:44p
|High
Sat 11:50p
|Low
Sun 5:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:58a
|Low
Sat 5:21p
|High
Sat 11:22p
|Low
Sun 5:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:37a
|High
Sat 12:03p
|Low
Sat 6:18p
|High
Sun 12:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).