Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 6, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Sea Bright Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|High
Sat 11:42a
|Low
Sat 5:41p
|High
Sat 11:52p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:16a
|Low
Sat 5:05p
|High
Sat 11:26p
|Low
Sun 5:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:10a
|High
Sat 11:30a
|Low
Sat 5:17p
|High
Sat 11:40p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|High
Sat 11:12a
|Low
Sat 5:09p
|High
Sat 11:22p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:39a
|High
Sat 3:22p
|Low
Sat 9:46p
|High
Sun 3:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:38a
|High
Sat 11:31a
|Low
Sat 5:38p
|High
Sat 11:43p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:13a
|High
Sat 2:29p
|Low
Sat 9:20p
|High
Sun 2:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:05a
|High
Sat 12:15p
|Low
Sat 6:04p
|High
Sun 12:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:07a
|High
Sat 11:12a
|Low
Sat 5:08p
|High
Sat 11:25p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|High
Sat 11:48a
|Low
Sat 5:35p
|High
Sun 12:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:10a
|High
Sat 11:16a
|Low
Sat 5:12p
|High
Sat 11:36p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:07a
|High
Sat 12:18p
|Low
Sat 6:12p
|High
Sun 12:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening. Tstms likely. Showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).