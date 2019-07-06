Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 6, 2019

Point Pleasant Beach (Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature81° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:41am - 8:33pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:34a		High
Sat 11:42a		Low
Sat 5:41p		High
Sat 11:52p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 11:16a		Low
Sat 5:05p		High
Sat 11:26p		Low
Sun 5:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:10a		High
Sat 11:30a		Low
Sat 5:17p		High
Sat 11:40p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:02a		High
Sat 11:12a		Low
Sat 5:09p		High
Sat 11:22p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:39a		High
Sat 3:22p		Low
Sat 9:46p		High
Sun 3:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:38a		High
Sat 11:31a		Low
Sat 5:38p		High
Sat 11:43p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:13a		High
Sat 2:29p		Low
Sat 9:20p		High
Sun 2:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:05a		High
Sat 12:15p		Low
Sat 6:04p		High
Sun 12:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:07a		High
Sat 11:12a		Low
Sat 5:08p		High
Sat 11:25p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:34a		High
Sat 11:48a		Low
Sat 5:35p		High
Sun 12:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:10a		High
Sat 11:16a		Low
Sat 5:12p		High
Sat 11:36p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:07a		High
Sat 12:18p		Low
Sat 6:12p		High
Sun 12:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening. Tstms likely. Showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

