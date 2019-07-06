Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 6, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:33pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:34a High

Sat 11:42a Low

Sat 5:41p High

Sat 11:52p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:16a Low

Sat 5:05p High

Sat 11:26p Low

Sun 5:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:10a High

Sat 11:30a Low

Sat 5:17p High

Sat 11:40p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:02a High

Sat 11:12a Low

Sat 5:09p High

Sat 11:22p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:39a High

Sat 3:22p Low

Sat 9:46p High

Sun 3:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:38a High

Sat 11:31a Low

Sat 5:38p High

Sat 11:43p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:13a High

Sat 2:29p Low

Sat 9:20p High

Sun 2:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:05a High

Sat 12:15p Low

Sat 6:04p High

Sun 12:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:07a High

Sat 11:12a Low

Sat 5:08p High

Sat 11:25p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:34a High

Sat 11:48a Low

Sat 5:35p High

Sun 12:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:10a High

Sat 11:16a Low

Sat 5:12p High

Sat 11:36p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:07a High

Sat 12:18p Low

Sat 6:12p High

Sun 12:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening. Tstms likely. Showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).