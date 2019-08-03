Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Asbury Park (Jocelyn Velazquez, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature77° - 84°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:04am - 8:13pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 10:25a		Low
Sat 4:35p		High
Sat 10:39p		Low
Sun 5:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:59a		Low
Sat 3:59p		High
Sat 10:13p		Low
Sun 4:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:13a		Low
Sat 4:11p		High
Sat 10:27p		Low
Sun 4:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:55a		Low
Sat 4:03p		High
Sat 10:09p		Low
Sun 4:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:30a		High
Sat 2:05p		Low
Sat 8:40p		High
Sun 2:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:15a		Low
Sat 4:28p		High
Sat 10:31p		Low
Sun 5:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:04a		High
Sat 1:12p		Low
Sat 8:14p		High
Sun 1:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 11:00a		Low
Sat 4:53p		High
Sat 11:18p		Low
Sun 5:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:59a		Low
Sat 3:59p		High
Sat 10:15p		Low
Sun 4:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 10:35a		Low
Sat 4:25p		High
Sat 10:57p		Low
Sun 5:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:04a		Low
Sat 4:03p		High
Sat 10:26p		Low
Sun 4:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 11:05a		Low
Sat 5:02p		High
Sat 11:26p		Low
Sun 5:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

