Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 3, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:25a
|Low
Sat 4:35p
|High
Sat 10:39p
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:59a
|Low
Sat 3:59p
|High
Sat 10:13p
|Low
Sun 4:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:13a
|Low
Sat 4:11p
|High
Sat 10:27p
|Low
Sun 4:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:55a
|Low
Sat 4:03p
|High
Sat 10:09p
|Low
Sun 4:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:30a
|High
Sat 2:05p
|Low
Sat 8:40p
|High
Sun 2:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:15a
|Low
Sat 4:28p
|High
Sat 10:31p
|Low
Sun 5:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:04a
|High
Sat 1:12p
|Low
Sat 8:14p
|High
Sun 1:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 11:00a
|Low
Sat 4:53p
|High
Sat 11:18p
|Low
Sun 5:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:59a
|Low
Sat 3:59p
|High
Sat 10:15p
|Low
Sun 4:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:35a
|Low
Sat 4:25p
|High
Sat 10:57p
|Low
Sun 5:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:04a
|Low
Sat 4:03p
|High
Sat 10:26p
|Low
Sun 4:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 11:05a
|Low
Sat 5:02p
|High
Sat 11:26p
|Low
Sun 5:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).