Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 3, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 84° Winds From the South

6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 8:13pm UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:25a Low

Sat 4:35p High

Sat 10:39p Low

Sun 5:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:59a Low

Sat 3:59p High

Sat 10:13p Low

Sun 4:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:13a Low

Sat 4:11p High

Sat 10:27p Low

Sun 4:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:55a Low

Sat 4:03p High

Sat 10:09p Low

Sun 4:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:30a High

Sat 2:05p Low

Sat 8:40p High

Sun 2:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:15a Low

Sat 4:28p High

Sat 10:31p Low

Sun 5:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:04a High

Sat 1:12p Low

Sat 8:14p High

Sun 1:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 11:00a Low

Sat 4:53p High

Sat 11:18p Low

Sun 5:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:59a Low

Sat 3:59p High

Sat 10:15p Low

Sun 4:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:35a Low

Sat 4:25p High

Sat 10:57p Low

Sun 5:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:04a Low

Sat 4:03p High

Sat 10:26p Low

Sun 4:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 11:05a Low

Sat 5:02p High

Sat 11:26p Low

Sun 5:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).