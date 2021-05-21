Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 21, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 79°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:18a
|High
Fri 4:16p
|Low
Fri 10:44p
|High
Sat 4:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:42a
|High
Fri 3:50p
|Low
Fri 10:08p
|High
Sat 4:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:54a
|High
Fri 4:04p
|Low
Fri 10:20p
|High
Sat 4:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:46a
|High
Fri 3:46p
|Low
Fri 10:12p
|High
Sat 3:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:02a
|Low
Fri 2:23p
|High
Fri 7:56p
|Low
Sat 2:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:10a
|High
Fri 4:14p
|Low
Fri 10:32p
|High
Sat 4:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 6:09a
|Low
Fri 1:57p
|High
Fri 7:03p
|Low
Sat 2:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:40a
|High
Fri 5:01p
|Low
Fri 11:00p
|High
Sat 5:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:41a
|High
Fri 4:01p
|Low
Fri 10:03p
|High
Sat 4:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:03a
|High
Fri 4:23p
|Low
Fri 10:25p
|High
Sat 4:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:50a
|High
Fri 4:09p
|Low
Fri 10:12p
|High
Sat 4:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:37a
|High
Fri 5:00p
|Low
Fri 11:03p
|High
Sat 5:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING
THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
