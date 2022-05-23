Jersey Fresh Produce is starting to come to your market

If you head to your favorite local farm market, you'll find more Jersey Fresh produce than you thought was ready.

Strawberries are the ones that get the most attention right now. If you love strawberries and are used to having those Driscoll brand berries all year long, try one of ours. The taste difference is spectacularly noticeable. Those other strawberries come from California and Mexico.

Thank God for the growing field in other parts of the continent, but there is nothing like local produce, especially if it's from Jersey.

Right now, you can also find fresh local broccoli rabe, kale, beets, lettuce, arugula, Swiss chard, parsley, asparagus, cilantro, escarole and beets, just to name a few.

In June and July, you'll see a lot more available.

The famous Jersey tomato usually makes the produce markets and farm stands by the first week of July in the southern part of the state and all over the state by mid to late July. But right now you can find some pretty good Jersey hothouse tomatoes at your local produce market and even in some supermarkets.

For those of us that can't wait that long and cheat a little you can buy hothouse-raised plants that are already bearing fruit.

Jersey Fresh Produce is already starting to come to market

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.