Jersey firefighter needs platelet donation — raising awareness

We have in in us to give the gift of life. It's like God made us with spare parts to help not only ourselves but others as well. Firefighters are all about saving lives and Richard Kubler, an active member of the Hackensack Fire Department, is hoping to save others as well as his own.

Kulber is in need of platelet donation to deal with liver cancer that doctors believe may have come from his work at Ground Zero. The Hackensack Fire Department and the Kubler Family put the word out out on facebook asking not only for your help, but to spread the word. That's what we're doing here.

That's what firefighters do. They save lives anyway they can. Please make an appointment if you can to carry out the wish of this great man. We wish Richard Kubler a speedy recovery and nothing but the best for him and his family.

More from New Jersey 101.5: