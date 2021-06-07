Jersey City plans to light up the sky for Fourth of July

It's baaaack!!

Mayor Steven Fulop has announced that New Jersey's largest fireworks display will return to the Jersey City waterfront this Fourth of July with Fireworks by Grucci.

Celebrations were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festivities will be a little different too, he said. While there will be two barges in the Hudson River painting the sky with an array of colors from the fireworks, there will be no daylong music festival or superstar concerts.

In the past, the Independence Day festivals have attracted crowds of nearly 150,000 people with superstar headlining acts such as Jersey City's own Kool and the Gang, Snoop Dogg and Pitbull.

While all limits for outdoor gatherings have been lifted, residents and visitors coming to watch the fireworks just after sunset on the Fourth should maintain all safety protocols necessary.

"Since we revived Jersey City's Fourth of July event in 2013, we've become a destination for the annual celebration, and I think it's important to restore those traditions for residents and visitors to have something to look forward to," Fulop said.