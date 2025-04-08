Meet the inspiring senior, 77, who is a junior at Rutgers-Newark

🎓 A senior citizen is currently a junior at Rutgers-Newark

🎓 He is majoring in Africana Studies

🎓 He says his age gives him an advantage

NEWARK — It’s never too late to make your dreams come true.

Just ask James Evans.

This 71-year-old senior is currently a junior at Rutgers University-Newark, majoring in Africana Studies.

Throughout his life, Evans, who grew up in Montclair and later worked as an office services manager in New York and New Jersey, was enrolled at Essex County College, part-time, taking courses to feed his love of learning, according to Rutgers University.

James Evans (Nick Romanenko/Rutgers University) James Evans (Nick Romanenko/Rutgers University) loading...

He initially pursued journalism but switched to Africana Studies when he returned a few years later and learned the journalism program had been discontinued, the university reported.

Evans said he was troubled by the policies limiting the teaching of African-American history and restricting discussions of race in the classrooms, so majoring in Africana Studies made sense to him.

His advisor at Essex County College encouraged him to apply to Rutgers-Newark when he earned his associate’s degree in 2024. He did. Evans was accepted and enrolled immediately, beginning his junior year this past fall.

Sure, he is decades older than most of the students. And yes, he’s even older than some of his professors, but Evans says his age actually gives him an advantage.

“I lived through the history we discuss. It’s powerful to see my life connect with the broader story we’re learning about,” Evans told the university. He said it’s important to make sure history is preserved and talked about.

This semester, Evans enrolled in four courses. He also stepped out of his comfort zone a bit by taking a course on hip-hop, the university confirmed.

When he’s not going to class or studying, Evans said he likes to read. He has a subscription to The Washington Post.

If all goes well, Evans will graduate next year from Rutgers-Newark as part of the Class of 2026.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom