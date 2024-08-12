Exploring The Hidden and Forgotten Graves and Monuments of Schenectady’s Vale Cemetery

Vale Cemetery is one of the most well known in the Capital Region for its beauty, history, and alleged haunted activity.

This was not my first trip to Schenectady's Vale Cemetery and it likely won't be my last. What was different this time was the discovery of a hidden area that has many forgotten graves in them.

I say hidden, but really it's just on a trail behind Vale's well known Chapel. It was new to me as I have never ventured into this area but I am really glad that I did. What I found was a beautiful and quiet area with some amazing history behind it.

Vale Cemetery was founded in 1857 and some of the graves in this area date back that far. I am not quite sure why this area of the cemetery isn't taken care of anymore, but it's clear that no one except for curious folks like myself have been back there for some time now.

If you venture back to this trail it is all wooden planks, but when you see a dirt path that is where you can go off path to find some of these hidden tombstones, long since forgotten. There is even a Revolutionary War monument back there that was dedicated back in 1859.

While it is really easy to see the beauty in this overgrown cemetery it is also a little bit creepy. If I wasn't there in the afternoon and there at night it would have seemed quite creepy to be, especially considering some of the stuff we saw along the trail, like this old doll.

What is this? Why is this here?

Vale has the reputation for being haunted and there are many accounts of people being touched by unknown things, especially on this trail behind the formal cemetery.

Will you see a ghost? Maybe? But more than likely you'll just discover a bit of history from the Capital Region.

