Soon you'll find out what all the hype is about. A date has been set for the grand opening of the very first Zaxbys in Pennsylvania. It's close by, on Route 13 in Levittown (Bucks County).

Zaxbys is opening its first PA location in Levittown on March 23

A spokesperson for Zaxbys had previously said the company was aiming for a spring opening and now the grand opening date has been revealed. The first day of business in Levittown will be on Monday, March 23.

READ MORE: P.J. Whelihan's opening new Newtown location

Zaxbys is known for its chicken fingerz and signature dipping sauces

You may have enjoyed Zaxbys before while traveling. It's very popular in southern states. Whenever there's a poll about what fast food places you'd like to see in this area, Zaxbys always makes the list. It's a fast casual restaurant known for its chicken fingerz, 12 signature dipping sauces, Zalads, Zax Packs, wings, and more.

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Ten more Zaxbys are planned for the Philadelphia area in the next few years

The owner is George Abdelmessiehm, a retired electrical engineer. Abdemessiehm became familiar with Zaxbys while his daughter went to college at Emory University in Atlanta. He plans to open ten more Zaxbys in the Philadelphia area in the next few years. No stranger to the restaurant business, Abdelmessiehm also runs over 30 Dunkin locations in the South Jersey/Philadelphia area.

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Abdelmessieh said, “The chance to bring Zaxbys to Philadelphia is both exciting and meaningful. I recognize that Zaxbys is a strong brand with an excellent product. These values align with the principles I’ve relied on to build my other franchise businesses.”

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You can dine in or take out. There's a drive -thru lane and curbside pick up. You can also have it delivered through Door Dash, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats.

READ MORE: Popular NJ bar/restaurant expanding to Bensalem

The new Zaxbys is where Zaika Kabab & Curry used to be (it closed last summer), 8333 Route 13, near Levittown Parkway. The first day of business is Monday, March 23, 2026.

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