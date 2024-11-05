This is exciting news.

There's a fast food place coming to New Jersey that's not already on every corner in every town.

The chain will debut in New Jersey with not just one location, but six.

The first two of the six locations are due to open in the summer (2025) in South Jersey (the leases are already signed), with the other locations eventually being scattered throughout the Garden State.

The plans aren't stopping with just the initial six NJ locations.

The exact locations haven't been revealed yet.

If you've never been to one before, don't worry, you're not alone. I haven't either.

It's Zaxby's.

If you're not familiar, Zaxby's was founded in 1990 and is a chicken lover's dream.

The press release for the coming NJ restaurants says Zaxby's "is committed to serving Chicken Fingerz, Zalads, wings, and signature sauces with southern hospitality and a modern twist."

I feel like every time I see a list of the food places people want to see in New Jersey, Zaxby's is always on it.

GSP Group, responsible for bringing Zaxby's to New Jersey, says they're confident it will be a big hit and quickly become a local favorite.

Check out the menu by clicking here.

The menu includes Fingerz & Wings meals, sandwich meals, Zalads, sauces & dressings, treats, kids meals, and more. They cater too.

Zaxby's, headquartered in Atlanta, has over 950 locations in 17 states.

I'll let you know as soon as I find out where any of the first six New Jersey locations will be.

