SPOILERS: A Sneak Peak at Zach Bryan’s Philadelphia Setlist for Lincoln Financial Field
After months of waiting, the big event is finally approaching. And its sure to be two of the biggest nights of the summer in Philadelphia.
Zach Bryan’s and The Quittin Time Tour will be in Philly at Lincoln Financial Field for TWO nights on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7.
Some fans want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. So we must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below.
In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at The Linc for the show? That's here.
What Time Does the Zach Bryan Concert in Philadelphia Start?
The show starts at 7:00 p.m. with two opening acts hitting the stage before Zach.
What Is Zach Bryan’s Setlist for ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
This is an incredible setlist if you’re a fan of Zach.
So we can’t wait to dig into it with you!
Overtime
Open
God Speed
The Great American Bar Scene
Fifth of May
Nine Ball
Oak Island
Something in the Orange
28
Better Days
East Side of Sorrow
Tourniquet
Oklahoma Smokeshow
Condemned
Bass Boat
Pink Skies
Spotless
Heading South
Sandpaper
Dawns
I Remember Everything
American Nights
Hey Driver
Burn, Burn, Burn
Quittin Time
Encore:
Revival
