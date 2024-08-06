Zach Bryan Concert Expected to Resume Shortly in South Philadelphia

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: Tuesday night's Zach Bryan concert is scheduled to resume shortly in spite of seemingly tough weather in South Philadelphia.

The event had been in a severe weather hold with fans held outside of the stadium for about 90 minutes as rain has poured on Philadelphia.

However, as of 10:15 p.m., venue officials confirmed that the severe weather has moved out of the area. Fans are returning to their seating area, stadium officials tell us.

They say the estimated start time for the show is 10:20 p.m., but we’ve heard that thousands of fans are still trickling into the stadium so it’s likely that Zach won’t hit the stage for a little bit longer for tonight’s show.

Radar still shows pretty heavy to steady rain in the area, so hopefully fans have their ponchos.

It’s important to note that heavy rain is not typically considered severe weather at such a show, but instead lightning and winds are what delay concerts.

As far as we know it, fans can expect Zach to perform a full set.

There is NOT typically a curfew in South Philly for concerts. Though, the evolving weather situation may force the superstar to wrap his set early.

If you’re at the show, stay safe! And enjoy it.