Yes, The Philadelphia-South Jersey Bridge Tolls Will Increase By 20%

We warned you last week that this was likely to happen, and now it’s official.

It’s going to cost more to travel from South Jersey into the City of Philadelphia. Tolls on four bridges — which connect Philadelphia and South Jersey — will increase for the first time in 13 years.

The increase affects these four bridges:

Betsy Ross Bridge

Ben Franklin Bridge

Walt Whitman Bridge

Comodore Barry Bridge

The increase takes the cost of those bridges up about 20%. It currently costs $5 to cross those bridges. Starting September 1, that will increase to $6.



Note: Previous reporting speculated the increase could begin as soon as August 1. This increase now goes into effect on September 1, 2024.

We told you that the operator of the bridges — The Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) — had been eyeballing a toll increase just last week, and the calculations initially called for it to increase by 30%, meaning they’d go up to $6.50. They use the consumer price index to calculate the increase, they said.

The DRPA’s board, however, approved the 20% increase at $6, on Wednesday. They say the increase is necessary to balance financial needs for long-term capital projects and operational stability.

They say that over the past 13 years, they've been able to defer toll increases nine times with a combination of funding strategies.

The funds will allow them to complete “several high-priority projects” and to recruit and retain police officers, the DRPA explained.

“Whenever we make decisions regarding tolls, we must do them through the lens of fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, safety,” James D. Schultz, the DRPA board chairman, said in a statement issued to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

If you’re looking for good news? We may have found it. Fares on the PATCO train — which connects South Jersey as far as Lindenwold into Center City Philadelphia — remain the same.