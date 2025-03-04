There’s nothing better than an amazing meal at the end of a long day. I’m such a foodie and absolutely love going out to eat.

There’s something I just love about sitting down at a table with friends or family and enjoying each other’s company over a good meal.

I’m probably the least picky eater that I’ve ever met and I love all different types of cuisine. One of my favorites though has to be Mexican food. It’s just something I never get tired of and I will never say no to a margarita.

If you’re looking for one of the best Mexican restaurants in the Philadelphia area, there are a ton, but one takes the top spot based on customer reviews.

You really can’t go wrong with any restaurant in Philly because the city is packed with some of the best food spots in the state.

According to reviewers on Yelp, one Mexican restaurant has officially been named the best. Yelp is such a great tool when you’re trying something new because it is real feedback from past customers.

It gives you a really good sense of what you’re getting yourself into whether that’s a hotel, restaurant, store, etc.

What Is Philadelphia's Top-Rated Mexican Restaurant?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

El Fuerte de Loreto is the top-rated Mexican restaurant in Philadelphia right now according to Yelp users.

It has a 4.9-star rating and almost 70 reviews from past customers. It opens early and closes late daily and serves breakfast, brunch and dinner. Kelly P on Yelp writes “Amazing service, amazing food, amazing atmosphere…this is the star example of what a small-biz restaurant should be.”

Every single picture I see on Yelp in the reviews looks absolutely amazing. If you want to give this spot a try for yourself, El Fuerte de Loreto is located at 1412 S 5th Street in Philadelphia, PA.

