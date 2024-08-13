Since summer is in full swing and the weather is still beautiful outside, this is the perfect time to get a group together and book a tee time. Golfing in New Jersey is usually only enjoyed for a limited time during the year and this is the time to take advantage of your opportunity!

Yelp is such an amazing tool that will always guide you in the right direction when you’re trying something new. There are actual reviews from real customers for just about every single business you can think of.

The best part is that you’re probably going to get some brutally honest feedback on there, so if you find a positive Yelp review, that business must be good. When it comes to searching for the best golf courses in the entire state of New Jersey Yelp reviewers have revealed that it’s located in Jersey City!

New Jersey’s Best Golf Course Is Skyway Course at Lincoln Park West According to Yelp Reviewers

If you’re looking to give yourself the ultimate golf experience in New Jersey, you have to make your way to Jersey City and give this specific course a try.

It’s located at 515 Duncan Ave in Jersey City, New Jersey and there are numerous good reviews from golfers about this course.

Yelp reviewer, Adam N wrote “Great Course and a nice spot to check out. Staff is really nice, and they overall have nice facilities.”

If you’re looking to take a break from your go-to course, take a trip up to North Jersey and check this spot out!

