If you’re planning on going to Philadelphia for a little getaway sometime soon, make sure you do some research on where you choose to stay. One of the best parts about living in the Philadelphia area is that you can take a day trip and get home relatively quickly.

If you are looking to do a bit more exploring and decide you want to extend your Philadelphia stay a bit longer, there is one hotel you need to avoid at all costs according to the people of Yelp.

READ MORE: Upper Deck Golf Is Coming To Citizens Bank Park in Fall 2024

Yelp is such an amazing online tool to use when you decide to go somewhere or try something out that’s new to you for the first time.

You can go on to their app or website and get some unbiased feedback on just about every business imaginable. Speaking of Yelp, the reviewers online have named the very worst hotel to stay in in the Philadelphia area and if you plan on visiting anytime soon, you need to avoid it at all costs.

Avoid This Philadelphia, PA Hotel At All Costs During Your Next Visit

According to reviewers on Yelp, the North American Motor Inns is the absolute worst hotel in all of Philadelphia. It has about 31 reviews, but they are all 1-star and extremely negative.

Zion T, a Yelp reviewer from the area, wrote the following;

“My recent stay at North American Motor Inns was nothing short of a nightmare. From check-in to check-out, the experience was riddled with issues that left me thoroughly dissatisfied.”

The negative reviews go on and on, you can read them for yourself here.