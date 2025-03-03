Avoid The Worst Rated Hotel in Philadelphia, PA At All Costs

One of the best feelings in life is finally getting to go on vacation.

Everyone can agree on that even if it just means going away for the weekend.

It’s just always so nice to be able to unplug for a while and just get away from everyday life.

Vacations are seen as an escape and every aspect of your trip should be super relaxing.

Whether that means going oon daily hikes in a new place or if that’s sitting poolside sipping mixed drinks all day, it should be relaxing from sun day to sundown.

When I go away for a vacation I can tend to be a little bit of a clean freak. I’m known to run around my hotel room before getting comfortable and making sure that everything has been properly Lysol wiped.

I also can’t comfortably get into my hotel room bed and sleep unless I’ve pulled the covers back and checked for bed bugs or loose hairs.

This probably isn’t the norm for everyone, and I know I sound crazy, but I can’t relax until all of these things are done.

I do this when I go to pretty nice hotels, so if I happen to stay somewhere thst isn’t exactly the cleanest, you can imagine how I feel.

With that being said, if you have hotel anxiety like me I’m trying to help you stay clear of some low-rated hotels in the area, especially if you plan to stay in Philadelphia overnight.

Where is the worst-rated hotel in Philadelphia, PA?

According to Yelp the worst-rated hotel in the Philadelphia area is the North America Motor Inns.

One reviewer wrote “To give this place 1 star is being generous! I’m currently here in the reception hall for a wedding/reception watching the drips of rainwater steadily descending from the warped-mold-filled, discolored drop-ceiling tiles.”

Another reviewer named Joey H wrote, “If less than 1 star were possible, this place would earn it.”

This hotel is located at 4444 City Ave in Philadelphia, PA and reviewers are urging you to stay away!

