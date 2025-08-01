The Trenton Farmers Market keeps getting better and better.

A new vendor is coming soon to the Trenton Farmers Market

The popular spot on Spruce Street in Lawrence Township just announced on Facebook that a new vendor is coming soon.

It will be in the West Wing of the market, serving up premium meats, seafood, and specialty eggs.

Witherspoon Meat Market will be in the West Wing of the market

It's called Witherspoon Meat Market. The new stand will offer, "organic, certified pasture-raised meats from local farms - run by a former USDA Consumer Safety Inspector & USDA Butchers."

This will be the 2nd location of the Hopewell meat market. It's located at 65 East Broad Street.

A quick glance at its website shows the market offers fresh ground beef, beef steaks like bone-in New York strip, t-bone, outside skirt, filet mignon, chuck roast, sirloin flap/bavette, and Vegas strip, and bone organ meats. Check out all of the products by clicking here.

Trenton Farmers Market is the oldest, continuously-running farmers market in NJ

Did you know the Trenton Farmers Market is the oldest, continuously-running farmers market in New Jersey? It began in 1939 and opened on Spruce Street in Lawrence Township in 1948.

If you haven't been there, now is a great time to visit. The market is filled with Jersey-fresh fruits and vegetables (the Jersey sweet corn is my favorite), Amish meats and poultry, a fabulous Polish deli, BBQ, sweet treats, jewelry, clothes, soaps, essential oils, local wine, flowers, plants, and so much more.

Check out a list of the current vendors by clicking here.

It's so much fun to wander around and see what you can discover at the market. I usually come home with bags filled with great stuff, including the best empanadas around from Jasmine's Nadas, located in the parking lot of the market, in its own little building.

The Trenton Farmers Market is located at 960 Spruce Street, Lawrence Township, NJ.

The summer hours are Wednesday - Saturday, 9am - 6pm and Sunday, 9am - 3pm.

