A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ

The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot.

The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.

One lucky winner who bought their ticket at Wawa #382 located at 1814 Salem Rd in Burlington won a prize of $100,000. Their lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls that were pulled during the Powerball drawing and won them a $50,000 prize.

Their luck didn’t stop there though, because this winner’s ticket had the 2x multiplier which ultimately multiplied their winnings to $100,000. Luck is definitely in the air in Burlington County, NJ!

The winning Powerball numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, and 69 and Red Powerball 07.

The winner has not come forward yet, as of right now, but they may remain anonymous. It’s a law in New Jersey that jackpot winners are permitted to remain anonymous. Can you blame them?

There was also another winner who matched the same amount of numbers from Gloucester County, NJ who took home $50,000 in winnings. Now that there was a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has lowered back down to $20 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, February 8 at 10:59 pm.

