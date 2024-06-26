Is It Illegal to Tint Your Windshield in Pennsylvania?

Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

If you're considering tinting your windows in Pennsylvania, you should take a minute to understand your state's window tinting laws - because they're not the same in every state. And if you don't follow the laws, you could get slapped with a hefty fine.

Why do people tint their windows?

There are a number of reasons people consider tinting their windows. The benefits are hard to deny:

  • Privacy
  • UV and infrared light protection
  • Stylish appeal
  • Glass breakage protection
  • Maintain cool interior temperature
  • Theft deterrent
So before you invest, let's take a look at what is and isn't allowed in Pennsylvania.

Is it illegal to tint your windshield in Pennsylvania?

Here's where it can get a little tricky to understand - tinting laws in Pennsylvania depend on what sort of vehicle you drive. But the answer is no, it's not illegal to tint your windshield. You just need to have the correct level of window tint.

Let's break down PennDOT's updated tinting laws for 2024, depending on your vehicle:

PA Tint laws for sedans and passenger cars

  • Windshield - 70% VLT allowed
  • Front sides - 70% VLT allowed 
  • Rear Sides - 70% VLT allowed
  • Rear Window - 70% VLT allowed

PA Tint laws for Trucks, SUVs and Vans

  • Windshield - 70% VLT allowed, any darkness is allowed on the top 3 inches
  • Front Sides - 70% VLT allowed
  • Rear Sides - Any level of darkness is allowed
  • Rear Window - Any level of darkness is allowed

So if you want to avoid getting a ticket in Pennsylvania, be sure you're getting the right tint level. Double check too, because the rules can change. Violations can land you with a fine of $110.

