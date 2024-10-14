Listen to Win Passes to The Valley of Fear with Chris &#038; the Crew

Listen to Win Passes to The Valley of Fear with Chris & the Crew

Valley of Fear & Canva

Just in time for Halloween, listen to win tickets to the thrilling Valley of Fear in Feasterville, PA!

Spooky szn is officially here, and 94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew want to send you to the ultimate fright attraction in the area... Valley of Fear... for free!

Wake up with Chris & the Crew all this week (October 14-18)... at 6:30 and 7:30 a.m... for your chance to win a four pack of passes to Valley of Fear.

That's right you + three friends will get into all three bone-chilling attractions at the Valley of Fear! You'll experience Philadelphia's original haunted hayride, Miles Manor Haunted House and Captain Willie's Shipwreck Cove.

That's why it's Chris & the Crew's FAVORITE Halloween attraction!

Tickets are on sale now in-person or online (at ValleyofFear.com). Check them online and view their full calendar for the 2024 season. 

Thanks to our sponsor: Valley of Fear & Original Haunted Hayride... now celebrating 34 years of Fear! 

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

