K-Pop superstars TWICE are hitting the road, and they’re coming to Philadelphia. The group announced plans for the 2026 WORLD TOUR, kicking off in Vancouver in January.

TWICE Announces Philadelphia Concert in 2026

It will hit the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly on February 24 for an intimate night that’s sure to be a hit with fans.

TWICE will perform in-the-round on a 360-degree stage, allowing fans to experience the show from every angle.

Ticket Info for TWICE in Philly

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 6th for fans who pre-register for their artist presale. The general public can access tickets starting on Thursday, October 9th at 3 pm at LiveNation.com.

Who Is Twice?

TWICE is a record-breaking K-pop group known for their infectious sound, dynamic performances, and chart-topping success. The nine-member group (NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU) has smashed records across the globe.

They even made history as the first female K-pop group to headline North American stadiums, including SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium.