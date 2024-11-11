Win Passes to See Shawn Mendes’ Live Concert Film This Thursday Night

Shawn Mendes’ highly anticipated new album has been making headlines, and now you have a chance to experience it like never before. AND you can experience it BEFORE anyone else.

Shawn Mendes: For Friends & Family Only (A Live Concert ilm) is coming to move theaters across the world for one night only (on Thursday, November 14). That’s right, you could win your way in to hear Shawn perform the album live just before its release alongside fellow fans.

Enter to win a pair of passes right here:

Not one of our lucky winners? Click here to check out showtimes in your area and buy your tickets now.

94.5 PST’s standard contest rules apply. Contest runs through 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. 5 randomly selected winners will receive a promo code to use to pick an area theater showing the film. Subject to theater availability.