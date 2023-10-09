Listen to Win Tickets to See The Eras Tour Concert Film with Austyn on 94.5 PST

It was without a doubt the biggest concert tour of 2023. She is the biggest pop culture moment of 2023. And this weekend the two will come together for what is sure to be the BIGGEST movie event of the year.

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Concert Film' opens on Friday (October 13), and 94.5 PST wants to send you and your bestie to the show... for free.

How to Win Tickets to see The Eras Tour Concert Film

We've got your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' every day this week on your ride home with Austyn.

Be listening in the 5 o'clock hour for the cue to call. When you hear it, hit us up at 609-243-9778 cause caller 9 wins the pair of tickets.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Actual prize is a $50 AMC movie gift card to be awarded on or after Friday, October 13, 2023.

