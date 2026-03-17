You don't hear this very often. A major section of a local mall is up for sale, according to the Patch.

Major section of Willow Grove Park Mall is for sale

It's the Willow Grove Park Mall in Abington Township (Montgomery County). The 62-acre part of the three-level mall that has been put on the market includes big retailers such as Nordstrom Rack, Macy's, Apple, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, and The Cheesecake Factory. It was listed by JLL Investors. The section of the mall that includes Bloomingdale's and Primark has a different owner and is not for sale.

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"Willow Grove Park’s lender, Prudential Financial subsidiary PGIM Inc., is selling the debt on the mall after its $170 million loan to PREIT matures. A buyer can secure ownership through a deed in lieu of foreclosure," the article says.

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Unlike other malls in the area, Willow Grove Park Mall is still very popular. It's 95% full and the listing agent says it's "incredibly productive, exceptionally located."

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Another local mall that's been sold is Neshaminy Mall, although, that's a different scenario. Plans for mixed-use redevelopment are in the works for the once-popular mall in Bensalem (Bucks County). Like many shopping malls, foot traffic has decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of online shoppers.

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The mayor of Bensalem recently revealed that most of the 91-acre mall will be torn down. The bigger anchor stores will stay including Boscov's and Barnes & Noble. The AMC Theatres will remain open as well. Townhomes and apartments are being considered, so are popular stores like Walmart and Whole Foods.

For more details on the sale of a part of Willow Grove Park Mall, click here.