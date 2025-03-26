Will Smith is in Philadelphia today (Wednesday, March 26) for a happy occasion.

The city honored the Philadelphia native turned celebrity this morning by naming a street in the Overbrook section of the city after him.

Smith graduated from Overbrook High School.

Specifically, the 2000 block of North 59th Street is now dubbed Will Smith Way. That section of the street runs right past Smith's alma mater.

Smith was all smiles at the ceremony, where many locals gathered to get a glimpse of the star. He wore an Overbrook High School jacket and baseball hat.

Philadelphia officials passed a resolution so this could happen back on March 6 saying they were proud to honor their hometown star.

Smith has not forgotten his roots.

He reminisced about his time at Overbrook High School and credited one of his teachers, Ms. Brown, for helping to create his famous name, The Fresh Prince.

His teacher called him Prince Charming, and Smith added the fresh to it, as it was hip-hop slang at the time.

He also kicked off his recent book tour for "Will" at the Met in the City of Brotherly Love.

Listen for his next big project which is out this week.

It's his fifth studio album called, "Based on a True Story."

Smith says his time off from showbiz recently inspired this album, as he took some time for self-reflection.

There are two more albums on the way this year, after this week's release.

The new album is his first new music album in 20 years.

Rumors have it, Smith will be at the Philadelphia 76ers game tonight, so be on the lookout.

Smith also told the crowd he'd be back in the city for 4th of July and would hopefully bring along some Philadelphia friends.

