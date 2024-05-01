Will NJ Targets Ban Shoppers Who Are Under 18?

Will Target start banning shoppers who are under 18 in New Jersey stores?

There’s nothing better than a casual target stroll after a long day. No matter what you need from food to clothes or electronics to furniture, Target has it all.

It really is the modern American one-stop shop. A Target location in Washington, D.C is facing some backlash after banning shoppers from shopping in the store if they are under 18.

If you are under 18, you must have an adult present while shopping. This specific Target location is located inside of DC USA, which has the same rule where shoppers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Although this is just one Target store out of hundreds, what’s to stop the company from doing this at other stores across America? There are malls in New Jersey that have banned shoppers under 18 from shopping alone without an adult present, so what’s to stop Target stores throughout the state from implementing the same law?

There is a rule in place at the Deptford Mall in Deptford, New Jersey that states shoppers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 25 or older on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Is this going to be a normal thing for shoppers to face when you’re 18 and under?

The best days of my teenage years were getting dropped off at the mall or movies with my friends, but that all may be a thing of the past if these policies continue.

