Will New Casino Restaurants Boost Gambling Revenue in New Jersey?

Summer 2024 has seen the Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) investing millions of dollars into revitalizing and transforming the state’s casino sector. This is great news for tourists, but even better news for New Jerseyans who enjoy a trip to the casino.

Already, gambling revenue increased by 7.4% in June, which suggests that the sector is in for a highly profitable second half to the year, with many new bars and restaurants opening in Atlantic City’s best-loved casinos.

The state’s online gambling market has also increased in recent months, which is due in part to the increased number of gambling sites available in New Jersey.

As Vlad Grindu points out, brand new casinos often offer huge bonuses to incentivize more gamblers to sign up to play slot and table games. These strong incentives definitely impact state revenue as they encourage more people to sign up and use online casinos.

Land-based casinos, on the other hand, cannot offer the same-sized bonuses that the likes of crypto gambling sites can. This is because brick-and-mortar casinos must follow stricter regulations. Instead, land-based casinos must focus on offering better casino experiences to encourage gamblers to visit them.

One way to do this is to offer new restaurant and retail options on their premises. Bally’s Atlantic City, for example, has undergone extensive expansion work this summer in a bid to attract new customers. Bally’s reported a 3% year-on-year revenue rise for the second quarter of 2024.

Ahead of the resort’s 45th anniversary, Bally’s opened Park Place Prime last month, which is a traditional steakhouse with a contemporary spin. Here, gamblers can take a break from the slots and enjoy prime cuts of meat as well as seafood. There’s also a lounge area that serves up a diverse range of wines, beers, and cocktails.

Additionally, Bally’s has opened a new Legacy Lounge designed to be enjoyed by VIP players. Lastly, the resort has added 500 new slots to its new High Limit Slot Room gambling area, which gives gamblers a good reason to revisit this venue.

Bally’s isn’t the only casino that has recently made renovations. Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City unveiled its new Buddy’s Boardwalk Empire restaurant, which serves up a mouthwatering range of New Jersey delicacies.

This restaurant is the latest offering from Buddy 'Cake Boss' Valastro who owns several bakeries, cafes, and restaurants throughout New Jersey.

Borgata Hotel and Spa has also made similar changes to its offering and spent some time this summer renovating its Long Bar. This watering hole now features 26 bar taps dedicated exclusively to local craft breweries. The decor has also been improved upon and the food menu updated.

Another notable renovation took place at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City which unveiled its new-look LandShark Bar & Grill in May.

These new attractions and renovations may have contributed to the boost in the state’s gambling revenue over the last few months. According to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, total gaming revenue was $491.0 million in June 2024 and $457.2 million in June 2023, which reflects a 7.4% increase.

This is positive news, given that profits had dropped by 10% during the first quarter of the year.

