The Barn Plaza in Doylestown has been undergoing a major makeover.

Big names are moving into the shopping center just off Route 611 like Whole Foods Market, Barnes & Noble, Honeygrow, First Watch and more.

Locals are anxiously awaiting the opening of Whole Foods Market, as it's the very first Bucks County location of the popular grocery store.

When will it be opening?

Even though it's felt like forever since the project began( it was announced in fall 2022), there is still no opening date set.

A lot of work has been done and is continuing.

It's going into the space once occupied by Marshall's and HomeGoods.

If you were to look at the outside of the store, you'd probably be excited because it's looks close to being finished, but the inside isn't as far along.

A Whole Foods Market spokesperson didn't let on as to when there will be a grand opening by only saying, "We look forward to serving the Doylestown community with high-quality, natural and organic products and a unparalleled grocery shopping experience."

Hopefully the project will pick up speed over the next few months.

Usually when fall arrives, the holidays seem to get here very quickly.

Whole Foods Market is the best when it comes to Thanksgiving and holiday meals.

Also going into that space is Barnes & Noble.

There is a suspected opening date for the bookstore.

It's right after Labor Day, Wednesday, September 4th, according to a Barnes & Noble spokesperson, even though it doesn't look as far along as Whole Foods Market on the outside.

It will be a new design for Barnes & Noble. Click here for more details.

If I get any new information on the timeline of these two stores, I'll certainly pass the information along.

