What States Are Sending The Most People To Pennsylvania?

There’s so much to truly love about Pennsylvania!

From the major cities to the more rural areas, there are so many different places to call home right in one state.

Also, there are so many amazing ways to enjoy sports throughout the state whether you’re a Pittsburgh or Philadelphia fan.

There are so many amazing school districts scattered throughout the state which is a big reason why a lot of families pack up and move to the Keystone State.

If you’re thinking of packing up and moving to Pennsylvania, it’s a great choice!

According to Stacker and census data from 2022, fewer Americans moved in 2022, but for those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Moving can definitely be really nerve-wracking and even scary for some people. There all different reasons why someone may pack up their life and move to a new state whether it be a new job, new opportunities or even to be closer to family.

Although it can be super nerve-wracking there’s something about going to a brand new place and starting over that feels refreshing and it can be a really good choice for you and your family depending on the circumstances.

According to data from the Census Bureau, there are quite a few states that are sending their residents to Pennsylvania to start over and create a new life for themselves.

If you’re thinking of starting over and moving to Pennsylvania, odds are you’re from one of these states.

LOOK: States sending the most people to Pennsylvania Stac﻿ker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Pennsylvania using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker