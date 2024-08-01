WARNING: 2 Cases of West Nile Virus Confirmed Earlier Than Ever This Year in New Jersey

Heads up, New Jersey. This mosquito-transmitted disease is back earlier than ever in our state this year.

We're talking about the West Nile Virus. The New Jersey Health Department has confirmed the first couple cases in New Jersey.

What is West Nile Virus?

The West Nile Virus (WNV) is a disease transmitted primarily by infected mosquitoes.

According to the CDC, most people infected by the disease are asymptomatic, but if symptoms are severe, it can cause:

High fever

Headache

neck stiffness

Stupor

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Vision loss

Numbness

Paralysis

First cases confirmed in New Jersey

Normally, cases of West Nile Virus begin to emerge between mid-August and mid-September, but this year the first cases were reported during the first week of July - the earliest it's happened in New Jersey.

As of August 1, 2 cases have been confirmed - in Union and Middlesex counties, according to NBC Philadelphia. One case is over 70 years in age, and the other is a minor.

After being hospitalized, both people have fortunately been discharged.

How can I protect myself against the West Nile Virus?

There are no cures or vaccines for WNV, and it can be hard to detect since most infected people do not feel any symptoms. But there are steps you can take to protect yourself. The CDC recommends:

Use insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

Treat clothing and gear

Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors

