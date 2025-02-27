The Frosty at Wendy's will never be the same.

Ok, I may be acting overly dramatic. While some think this change is unnecessary, other fans of the Frosty are saying it's about time.

Up until now, the creamy treat at Wendy's has stayed pretty much the same. You had your choice of either chocolate or vanilla, with a few limited-edition flavors rotating in.

Now, I'm hearing about a big Frosty shake-up from Penn Live.

Two new Frosty products are being introduced

For the first time in a while (I've heard Wendy's had these back in the early 2000s), there will be two new Frosty products introduced, and they both sound absolutely delicious.

Influencers, Snach With Zach and Soda Seekers, are saying Wendy's is reportedly about the debut Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions.

This is a big deal and will definitely up the Frosty game.

Frosty Swirl is debuting in mid-April

A Frosty Swirl will debut in mid-April and have your choice of a caramel, strawberry, or brownie batter swirl in it.

This is similar to the limited-edition Thin Mints Girl Scout cookie flavor available right now.

Frosty Fusion will launch in mid-May

You'll be able to mix in some of your favorite toppings in the new Frosty Fusion, making its launch in mid-May.

You'll be able to blend the classic Frosty flavors will a sauce and some sweet treats, according to an anonymous Wendy's insider.

Now, this information isn't officially confirmed, but Snach With Zach says the sources are pretty reliable, so prepare for some Frosty changes ahead.

I'm excited to try them, and of course, still dip my French fries into them.

