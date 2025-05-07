Is it the end of an era? I hope not.

WeightWatchers has filed for bankruptcy

WeightWatchers has filed for bankruptcy, according to the Washington Post.

The longtime diet plan has been helping people lose weight for over 60 years.

The company says this move will better serve its members

The announcement came Tuesday (May 6, 2025) with the company saying entering Chapter 11, "will bolster its financial position, increase investment flexibility in its strategic growth initiatives, and better serve its millions of members around the world."

I was one of those members. Many of my friends and coworkers have been members too...some still are.

When I followed the program I had great success, and I know I'm not alone.

Oprah Winfrey was a WeightWatchers spokesperson

Millions have counted points along with famous former talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, who's always struggled with her weight.

Winfrey was the spokesperson for WeightWatchers and was on the board for many years until she admitted back in 2023 to taking weight loss drugs to help manage her weight.

I have to be honest, this news doesn't shock me.

GLP- 1 drugs are gaining in popularity

Like Oprah, the new, trendy way to lose weight is no longer counting points, it's taking GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Zepbound, and more. So much so, that there is/was a shortage of certain drugs.

It seems like everyone is doing it. I often run into people I haven't seen in a while who have lost noticeable weight. When I compliment them and ask how they lost weight, they're forthcoming and tell me they're taking shots.

WeightWatchers members will not be affected by bankruptcy

Don't worry if you're currently a WeightWatchers member, the company assures you will not be affected by the bankruptcy proceedings. It will be business as usual.

The company expects to emerge from the process in about 45 days less its debt.

For more information, click here.

