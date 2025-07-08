Running errands at the grocery store can be one of the most mentally taxing adventures depending on how long your list is. Some days you breeze through with a list and a plan. On others, you end up zigzagging from aisle to aisle, juggling items, and ultimately facing a long checkout line. We’ve all been there; scanning and bagging feels endless, and then you've to bring everything home and put it all away. That’s why smart carts are generating buzz.

Wegmans is testing brand-new smart shopping carts at four Upstate New York stores, including the Dewitt location near Syracuse, as well as locations in Rochester and Buffalo.

These AI-powered “Caper Carts” by Instacart let shoppers scan items, view running totals, bag groceries as they go, log into loyalty accounts, and even pay without ever hitting the register. It honestly could cut the time you spend at the grocery store in half.

The idea is to make shopping smoother, faster, and a bit less stressful, especially for budget-conscious people or people just trying to get in and get out of the store.

So here’s the big question for shoppers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania-

Are these smart carts coming to New Jersey or Pennsylvania Wegmans?

Right now, the answer is simple: not yet. Wegmans hasn’t announced any expansion beyond the limited stores they’re testing the carts in throughout New York.

With 9 stores in NJ and 19 in PA , it’s only natural for fans of the grocery chain to wonder when their local stores might get in on the action, but Wegmans is still getting feedback and hasn’t shared a rollout plan.

In the meantime, we wait. If the trial goes well, maybe smart carts will head our way. Until then, shoppers in Cherry Hill, Princeton, or King of Prussia will need to stick with the regular carts for now.

