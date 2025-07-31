SPOILERS AHEAD: The Weeknd’s Setlist For Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field
Here we go. The Weeknd is back in Philly for an incredible concert (two nights of shows on July 30 and July 31).
It's sure to be one of the absolute biggest events of the year will be The Weeknd concert at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field) — home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Playboi Carti is the opening act.
What Is the Weeknd's Philly Setlist?
Heading to the show? We have more info about the weather and tonight's show posted here.
In the meantime, we know many people like to know the setlist ahead of the show (it's one of the best ways to plan ahead for a concert). Here we go. Spoilers are ahead if you don't want to know the planned setlist for the show.
The Abyss
Wake Me Up
After Hours
Starboy
Heartless
Faith
Take My Breath
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Can't Feel My Face
Lost in the Fire
Kiss Land
Often
Given Up on Me
I Was Never There
The Hills
Baptized in Fear
Open Hearts
Cry For Me
São Paulo
Timeless
RATHER LIE
Creepin'
Niagra Falls
One of the Girls
Out of Time
I Feel It Coming
Die for You
Is There Someone Else?
Wicked Games
Call Out My Name
The Morning
Save Your Tears
Less Than Zero
Blinding Lights
Without a Warning
Reflections Laughing
High for This
House of Balloons
Moth to a Flame
If you're going to the show have the best time ever!
