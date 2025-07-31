Here we go. The Weeknd is back in Philly for an incredible concert (two nights of shows on July 30 and July 31).

It's sure to be one of the absolute biggest events of the year will be The Weeknd concert at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field) — home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Playboi Carti is the opening act.

Get our free mobile app

What Is the Weeknd's Philly Setlist?

Heading to the show? We have more info about the weather and tonight's show posted here.

In the meantime, we know many people like to know the setlist ahead of the show (it's one of the best ways to plan ahead for a concert). Here we go. Spoilers are ahead if you don't want to know the planned setlist for the show.

The Abyss

Wake Me Up

After Hours

Starboy

Heartless

Getty Images for Live Nation Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Faith

Take My Breath

Sacrifice

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can't Feel My Face

Lost in the Fire

Kiss Land

Often

Given Up on Me

I Was Never There

Getty Images for Live Nation Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

The Hills

Baptized in Fear

Open Hearts

Cry For Me

São Paulo

Timeless

RATHER LIE

Creepin'

Niagra Falls

One of the Girls

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Die for You

Is There Someone Else?

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

Without a Warning

Reflections Laughing

High for This

House of Balloons

Moth to a Flame

If you're going to the show have the best time ever!