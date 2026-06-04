A plan to test cars with no one behind the wheel is one step closer to happening in the Garden State, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Pilot program testing driverless cars could be coming to New Jersey

A bill, A3968, was voted on and passed the Assembly Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee. It will allow a pilot program in New Jersey to test autonomous vehicles (AV) in safe places, away from the public.

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It's quite a lengthy process. The intention is to have a three-year trial period and then move the driverless cars onto public roads, if the testing is successful, which they expect it to be.

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Waymo says its cars have technology that will save lives

Waymo, the global self-driving car company, says its cars have technology that will save lives, and they have the safety record to prove it. The company's mission is to be "the world's most trusted driver."

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Matthew Walsh, the regional representative for Waymo, says Waymo causes 92% less accidents with injuries, due to its object detection technology. Walsh insists Waymo cars are safer than human drivers. You may agree if you've ever driven on Route 1 in rush hour...or at any time.

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A friend of mine traveled to Miami recently and couldn't resist jumping in the backseat of a Waymo driverless car. He took a video of the steering wheel turning back and forth and the car maneuvering the city like it had an invisible driver. He gave the experience two thumbs up, saying he was impressed with how well it did on busy city streets. You may have seen them on the streets of Philadelphia, too.

The control freak in me thinks I'll never be comfortable riding in one, but who knows, maybe someday.

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