Wawa Welcome America is back again for 2023 and some super exciting headliners were announced for this year!

Wawa Welcome America festival is known for bringing the community together to celebrate Juneteenth and The Fourth of July. It's always so nice to see everyone coming together

The event is a 16-day long event and there are a ton of fun events that happen throughout the 16 days that it's scheduled to rock The Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA.

The big day for the over 2 week-long festival is of course the headliners for the big concert on July 4th, and the headliners were just announced.

getty getty loading...

The headliners for the Wawa Welcome America festival for 2023 are Demi Lovato and Ludacris!

This is an awesome dynamic duo that will be hitting Philly this Fourth of July!

Throughout the entirety of the festival, there are events like a Rocky movie night at the Philadelphia Film Center, a concert just for the kids, a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, and free museum day outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia, according to nbcphiladelphia.com.

Over the span of the festival, there are plenty of things to check out. There will be 20 events, throughout 10 venues, featuring 500 performers and will also feature 30 different vendors to check out while you roam around the festival grounds.

Wawa Welcome America 2023 will be taking over the parkway in Philadelphia from June 19 to July 4. The very best part about this entire event is that it's free!

The Wawa Welcome America event is happening from June 19 - July 4 2023 in Philadelphia. Full info can be found on their website, here!

These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2023 2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and P!Nk.). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 202