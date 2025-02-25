The Worst Wawa Parking Lot in Philadelphia Has Been Revealed

Everyone in our New Jersey and Pennsylvania area loves a good Wawa run.

I swear, it’s one of my favorite spots to go grab a bite to eat.

They have literally anything that you could be craving right at your fingertips. Hoagies, salads, pizza, quesadillas, chips, soft pretzels, sweets, sodas, literally everything you could imagine craving is at Wawa.

A late-night Wawa run with some friends after a night out at the bar? There’s nothing that compares!

If you’re a Wawa fan and just love everything that comes along with the store, I’m sure you’re a frequent flyer.

You either love Wawa or you can’t stand it.

Wawa has some really hardcore fans who know the ins and outs of the store and one spot that they take it very seriously is in Philadelphia especially.

Wawa is like the gates to heaven in the Philadelphia area and there are different Wawa locations scattered throughout the city.

If you’re familiar with the different sores all around Philadelphia, you may already know the answer to this question.

Which Philadelphia Wawa Location Has The Worst Parking Lot?

Philly Mag made a list of the worst Wawa parking lots in the Philadelphia area and if you’re from the area, you probably already know which took the top spot.

Surprisingly a lot of New Jersey locations made the list of the 5 worst Wawa parking lots, but the Bala Cynwood location took the spot as the worst Wawa parking lot in the Philadelphia area.

“A Wawa with a lot like this couldn’t be in a worse spot: Right at the Belmont exit of 76 and the entryway in and out of Manayunk. One of my clients is located near this Wawa, and just gave up and decided to drink the office sludge. It’s a small price to pay to avoid backing into a telephone pole, or running into someone’s fist over parking rage.” - PhillyMag

If this is your local Wawa, we’re really sorry that getting Wawa is such a struggle.

The best things in life are worth fighting for though, right?

