Wawa is seriously one of the best convenience stores in the country. It’s so different from any other gas station experience that you could ever find anywhere else. Born from a dairy farm in the late 1800s, Wawa evolved into a beloved convenience chain across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond, known for its hearty made‑to‑order sandwiches and strong, easy coffee runs.

Lately, I’ve been seeing a lot of people get creative with their Wawa drink orders. From “dirty sodas,” where you start with a base like Coke or Sprite and add syrups, juices, or cream to spice up iced coffees, I’ve been learning a ton of new hacks.

TikTok is full of Wawa hack videos showing off wild flavor combos you can mix up in the soda fountain and coffee lovers aren’t holding back either.

Viral Teddy Graham Latte Wawa

There’s one Wawa recipe I’ve been seeing everywhere lately, and it’s the Teddy Graham Latte. It’s basically a latte that tastes like those sweet cinnamon‑honey Teddy Graham cookies and it looks amazing.

How To Make A Teddy Graham Latte?

Everyone on TikTok has been ordering a double shot of espresso from the kiosk, then heading over to the soda machine and grabbing a medium cup. Fill it up with ice and go grab your double shot of espresso that should be waiting for you at the counter.

You’re going to want to fill your cup of ice up with milk of your choice and a splash of vanilla creamer. Next, add a honey packet and some cinnamon powder to your espresso. Pour it over the iced milk and you have a Teddy Graham latte. This recipe looks amazing and I can’t wait to try it out.

