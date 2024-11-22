If you’ve spent any time in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, you already know that Wawa isn’t just a convenience store, it’s a way of life.

Whether you’re grabbing a coffee on your way to work, a hoagie for lunch, or snacks for a road trip, Wawa has a little bit of everything, and somehow, they manage to do it all so well.

People around here don’t just like Wawa, they love it. I'm one of Wawa's biggest fans and can seriously eat there every day.

So, let’s talk about the food.

Wawa is famous for its hoagies, and for good reason.

They’re amazing, customizable, and so quick.

Whether you’re into classic cold cuts, hot subs, or something a little more unique like a quesadilla, there’s always something to satisfy your cravings.

Plus, don’t sleep on the sides at Wawa Mac, and cheese, soups, salads and so much more are the perfect snacks or add-ons to your meal.

What makes Wawa even better is that it’s a total one-stop shop.

Need breakfast? Grab a made-to-order breakfast sandwich. Craving a midday pick-me-up? Their coffee is legendary.

Stocking up for a long drive? Their snack selection is Chef’s Kiss.

Wawa truly knows how to win hearts with its unbeatable combo of convenience and quality and when it comes to their sandwiches, one in particular reigns supreme.

So, what’s the top-ranked sandwich at Wawa? Let’s break it down.

What Is The Best Sandwich At Wawa?

Philly Mag ranked the sandwiches at Wawa and has named The Gobbler the best sandwich oon the entire menu.

If you don't know what it is, it's their limited-time item that comes out around Thanksgiving. It's basically Thanksgiving dinner on a roll and I have to admit, it's amazing.

You can also get it in a bowl as well which isn't as good in my opinion because bread always makes everything amazing.

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis