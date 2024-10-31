I was surprised to hear that Wawa has officially closed its very first standalone drive-thru location in Falls Township.

With the popularity of Wawa these days and everyone's desire for convenience, I thought for sure it would be crowded all the time.

Levittown Now is reporting that the store, at the intersection of West Trenton Avenue and Pine Grove Road, next to an existing Wawa store and a former Rite Aid, closed on Monday (October 28).

It was an interesting concept, a new approach to serving customers, one Wawa thought would be more efficient.

It opened back in January 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving you a faster, contactless way to pick up your favorite food and drinks.

The modern-looking building has a smaller menu and focused on quick-serve things like coffee, hoagies, and other Wawa favorites.

Jennifer Wolf, a spokesperson for Wawa, said this location was part of an experiment to test new ways to make customers happy.

Even though the Falls Township drive-thru is closing, there are still two other standalone drive-thru spots in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Largo, Florida to further test the new concept.

Back when the Falls Township location launched, Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said he thought Wawa’s drive-thru store could take on rival convenience store, Sheetz. I thought so too.

Though this location has closed, it doesn't say much about Wawa's popularity.

The chain still plans to expand.

The first store in Central Pennsylvania just opened and 160 more locations are on the way in states like Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana over the next few years.

With over $1,000 stores in eight states and Washington, D.C., I think it's safe to say Wawa will be around for a long time.

