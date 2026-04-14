Get ready coffee lovers, you can get a free cup of joe at Wawa this week. Yes, it's true.

Wawa Day will be celebrated on Thursday, April 16

This Thursday, April 16, is what's known as Wawa Day. It's the 62nd anniversary of the opening of its first store. Wawa is a big part of the daily routine of so many people in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: This Mercer County Wawa is closed Tuesday, April 14; here's why

There's a steady flow of those getting coffee and a Sizzli in the morning on their way to school or work. Some even return to Wawa a few more times throughout the day for a pick-me-up cup of coffee, a hoagie, or whatever else they're in the mood for. Wawa is a way of life around here.

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Wawa Rewards Members get a free cup of hot coffee on April 16

To celebrate Wawa's anniversary, you can get a free cup of hot coffee for free on Thursday (April 16), IF YOU ARE A REWARDS MEMBER. Don't fret if you're not a Wawa Rewards member, there's still time to sign up. It's easy.

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Signs are already going up in stores, announcing "free coffee day," as it's known by some Wawa fans. The sign says, "Happy Wawa Day. Free any size hot coffee for Wawa Rewards Members Thursday, April 16."

READ MORE: Can you guess which state has more Wawa stores than NJ & PA?

Remember, the free cup of coffee is a Wawa Rewards Member exclusive, so sign up now if you haven't already.

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Wawa's President, Brian Schaller, is excited for Wawa Day, saying in part, “Each year, Wawa Day presents a special opportunity to express our gratitude to the people and partners across our flock and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling lives, every day. On April 16, we celebrate and thank our associates and community partners and invite our Wawa Rewards Members to have a cup of coffee on us. Cheers and thank you for 62 years!”

Enjoy your free cup of coffee on Thursday. Happy Wawa Day.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman