It's Wawa's 59th birthday! And to celebrate, they're celebrating those who makes everyone's day brighter!

According to a press release, this year's Wawa Day on Thursday, April 13 will be celebrated by giving select customers and store associates a special treat - kind of like a birthday surprise!

Last month, Wawa invited the community to submit "Day Brightener" stories for a chance to be celebrated on Wawa Day. This could be anyone customer or employee who always does things are simple as holding the door open, sharing words of encouragement, or who go above and beyond to make someone's day brighter. Two real examples they used in the prompt were an associate handing soup to a sick customer, and another associate finding baby formula in the middle of the formula shortage and driving over an hour to deliver it.

Every Wawa store will choose one "Day Brightener" customer or employee who is near and dear to the store team to win a special Day Brightener sash, mug, plus a week's worth of free coffee as recognition for their heart-warming actions.

And for everyone else? We all get a FREE hot coffee of any size all day! They're estimating that around 2 million free coffees will be given away! Just stop on in to get a free cup o' joe!

And when Wawa Day arrives, look out for the 10 carefully selected special stories of "Day Brighteners" in the stores and on Wawa's socials!

Will you be getting your free coffee on Thursday? Take advantage!

