The K-12 Washington Township school district in South Jersey has made the announcement granting students and staff a 2 hour delay on Feb 13, the Monday after Super Bowl LVII. This is the second school district in New Jersey to grant a 2 hour delay. Nice!

The announcement was sent out in a post by Washington Township Public Schools on social media on Wednesday. The message from Interim Superintendent of Schools Jack McGee read:

"As we prepare for Sunday’s momentous occasion, with our Philadelphia Eagles playing in Super Bowl LVII, the Washington Township Public Schools is scheduling a two-hour delay for all staff and students on Monday, February 13, 2023. We believe it is important that our WTPS community has the opportunity to enjoy this exciting time together in a way that allows our staff and students to come to school the next day rested and ready to learn. We are hopeful that the delayed opening maximizes student attendance for Monday."

Which schools in Washington Township have a 2 hour delay?

There are 11 K-12 schools within the Washington Township school district:

