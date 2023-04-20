Almost Done! New ‘Warby Parker’ In Marlton NJ Sets Opening Date!

The Promenade in Marlton NJ is getting ready to welcome a new arrival!

Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is about to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton. After a few months of construction, they've finally set an opening date for May13, according to Facebook community page ' A View From Evesham!

It'll be located in the popular shopping center between Francesca's and Pandora, in the same that was once occupied by Vera Bradley before it closed in January 2023.

Warby Parker is a quickly expanding retailer for trendy lenses. They started off as primarily on online retailer. But now they've expanded to over 160 brick-and-mortar locations. There are 5 other Warby Parker locations in New Jersey, including Princeton, Cherry Hill, Shrewsbury, Edison, Westfield, and Short Hills. The closest one to this new location is inside the Cherry Hill Mall.

Here's their Princeton location on Nassau Street!

If you're looking for some sleek, stylish, modern frames that won't cost you an arm and a leg, this could be a very viable option!

They'll be open just in time for spring and summer, so stop on by for a new pair of trendy sunglasses! And if you want to refresh your prescription frames, they have so many to choose from.

Will you be hitting them up when they open? In the meantime you can go ahead and follow their Instagram page @WarbyParker.

