Another New Store Just Opened at Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold, NJ
Another new store just opened at Freehold Raceway Mall to enhance your shopping experience, according to a press release.
Warby Parker just opened at Freehold Raceway Mall
You can now head to the popular mall for all your eyewear needs at the brand new Warby Parker location. The grand opening celebration was on Saturday (October 25).
The expansion of this trendy brand has been well received across the state. This new store marks the 17th Warby Parker in New Jersey.
The Fall 2025 collection is in stores now
Warby Parker is stocked with the latest vision glasses and sunglass designs. The Fall 2025 collection is in store and ready for you to check out. Bring your children to try on glasses in the Kids collection.
You can have an in-store eye exam, grab accessories, contacts, and more.
There's a great store promotion that will help you save money. It's called, "Add a Pair and Save." You'll receive 15% off when you buy two or more pairs of prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses. No promo code required.
It's on the Level 1 of the mall
Warby Parker is on the lower level of the mall, next to Lovisa, across from Victoria's Secret, near Starbucks.
There are other new stores on the way at Freehold Raceway Mall. Dick's House of Sport is having its grand opening this weekend.
JD Sports is hoping to open by the end of the year.
Other new stores are opening soon in the mall
Kids Empire, a big playground, will be opening in early 2026. For more details on that and other stores opening, click here.
It's time to head to the mall and start your holiday shopping.
Keep the new Warby Parker in mind. Maybe a cool pair of new sunglasses in everyone's stocking? Good idea.
