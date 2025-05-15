You're probably used to a routine if you tend to be a regular at your local Pennsylvania Walmart.

Grabbing a cart, pursuing the aisles, and filling it up with a ton of items you probably don’t need. The best part about Walmart is that it’s a one-stop shop.

You can find it there, no matter what you need in your life. You can check everything off your shopping list, from groceries to clothes and furniture to self-care products, when you stop there.

Walmart has been known for years for providing shoppers with quality, affordable items, and it’s where many of us have stretched our dollars the furthest, especially during tough times.

I hate to break it to you, but your Walmart shopping sprees may start to look a bit different moving forward.

Your favorite Walmart stores are starting to raise their prices on your favorite products as early as the end of May, with more noticeable price jumps happening in June.

Walmart Is Raising Its Prices This Month

Walmart To Report Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

The reason is the new round of tariffs that have been put into effect by President Trump’s administration. CEO Doug McMilon spoke on the situation and said;

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible. But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure, given the reality of narrow retail margins," - via CNN.

So, if you’re planning your usual Walmart run in Pennsylvania, just be prepared that the prices may start to be a bit higher. Stock up on what you want/need before they hit!

