Big Changes Coming To How You Pay At Walmart in NJ & PA

Some big news was just revealed, and it may affect how you pay for your purchases, according to Kiplinger.

Over the next few weeks, you will start to see new payment features, specifically, new buy now, pay later features.

Walmart switches to Klarna for Buy Now, Pay Later

The changes are because Walmart is switching from using the payment company, Affirm, to Klarna, as its exclusive new partner for Buy Now, Pay Later.

Klarna will be able to be used on both Walmart's website and in Walmart stores.

Once it's added, you'll have a few Klarna payment plans, as well as earn some cash back.

There will be new payment plans to choose from

The payment plans will vary from three to thirty-six months.

Klarna will be added directly onto One Pay, according to the article.

More details are expected from Walmart over the next few weeks as Walmart starts to roll this new feature out.

This isn't the first company to partner with Klarna recently.

DoorDash also partnered with Klarna

DoorDash recently joined forces with the Buy Now, Pay Later company to give customers more options to pay for their food and grocery orders.

The added convenience would allow you to push your payment for your meal or products to a more convenient time.

If you're hungry and craving Chipotle, but you don't have the money until payday on the 15th or 30th, you can move your payment until then, and still enjoy that burrito.

For more details on that new merger, click here.

